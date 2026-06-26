AscendEX’s reserves are dominated by small-cap holdings

ZachXBT flags liquidity and withdrawal issues on AscendEX via Telegram. Source: ZachXBT
Blockchain data on Arkham viewed by Cointelegraph on Friday showed that AscendEX-tagged wallets held about $20.2 million in crypto. Arkham-tagged wallets were concentrated in smaller-cap assets, with relatively limited holdings of major cryptocurrencies.
AscendEx had $10 million in UNITE tokens as its largest holding, followed by $5.24 million worth of REUR, $2.9 million in ASD and $600,000 worth of Reservoir rUSD stablecoins, among other smaller tokens.
AscendEX-tagged wallet, top token holdings. Source: Arkham
Cointelegraph has approached AscendEX for comment but not received a response before publishing.
Questions about an exchange's liquidity are highly sensitive in the crypto industry following the collapse of FTX in 2022, when customer withdrawal requests exposed a multibillion-dollar shortfall that ultimately led to the exchange's bankruptcy.
The failure triggered a wave of customer withdrawals across the industry, intensified regulatory scrutiny and prompted many exchanges to publish proof-of-reserves reports in an effort to reassure users.
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