Aztec Network is a privacy-focused layer-2 zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup on Ethereum. Aztec Connect was the previous version of the platform that launched in 2022 as a DeFi bridge.
Related: Crypto exploit losses in May fall 90% over month to $68M: CertiK
Aztec Connect was deprecated in March 2023, with deposits halted and the team shifting resources to the next-generation Aztec Network.
“Aztec Labs holds no admin keys or control over the system; it cannot be paused or upgraded by us,” the team said.
Crypto developer “Param” said Aztec Connect’s smart contracts became “fully immutable” and could no longer be upgraded or paused.
“The incident is another reminder that abandoned DeFi contracts can still become targets years later,” they said.
Magazine: OpenAI files for IPO, SEC scraps 611 rule and Hungary overhauls crypto: Hodlers Digest
More on the subject