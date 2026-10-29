Bank of England opens consultation on tokenized collateral for clearing

The Bank of England has opened a consultation on how a central counterparty (CCP) can accept digital versions of eligible collateral, saying existing rules allow it when assets meet clearing standards.

The draft supervisory statement would clarify what CCPs must address in applications under the current approval process. It covers collateral already accepted and types that qualify under the proposed UK CCP Rulebook but are not in use. The statement would not create new regulatory obligations.

The BoE said tokenized collateral must remain capable of being valued, transferred and realized, including in stressed conditions. Faster movement across jurisdictions could help firms meet margin calls, it said.

“Through today’s consultation, the Bank is further delivering its secondary objective for innovation in financial market infrastructure, while maintaining financial stability. It’s part of a major agenda between authorities and industry to enable the responsible adoption of tokenisation in financial markets,” Sarah Breeden, deputy governor for financial stability, said.

The consultation paper closes Feb. 12, 2027. The central bank expects to publish its policy response and rules later this quarter.

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