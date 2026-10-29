Source: Arkham Intelligence
Blockchain security firm Blockaid said its team had identified roughly $3.3 billion in suspicious transfers involving Binance-linked wallets across Ethereum, Arbitrum and Avalanche.
Shortly after news of the hack emerged, Tether and Circle, the two largest stablecoin issuers by market capitalization, said they had frozen a combined $2.36 billion in tokens linked to the suspected incident.
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said the company had frozen more than $800 million in USDC in coordination with law enforcement and would continue supporting the investigation.
A few minutes later, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company had frozen more than $1.567 billion in USDT linked to the potential exploit.
“Protecting the industry and our partners is our main priority,” Ardoino wrote.
This is a developing story..
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