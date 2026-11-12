Bit Digital stock falls 5% in pre-market after Q3 revenue miss

Shares in Nasdaq-listed Bit Digital fell 9.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Ethereum treasury and AI infrastructure company reported third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Bit Digital reported $27.1 million in revenue, down 11% from $30.5 million a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was $28.5 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, according to its Thursday SEC filing.

The company’s revenue came in nearly 16% below analyst consensus estimates of about $32.2 million, marking an $5.1 million shortfall, according to Yahoo Finance.

Bit Digital reported $1 million in Ether (ETH) staking revenue, down about 66% from $2.9 million a year ago. The company also reported 163,725 in total ETH holdings worth $439.4 million.

Its Bitcoin mining revenue stood at $2 million, from $7.4 million a year earlier.

Bit Digital said that the decline in mining revenue was “consistent with the continued winddown of the business.” The company revealed it pivoted its corporate treasury strategy from Bitcoin to Ether in July 2025.

Related: Bit Digital buys $20M worth of Ethereum, expands treasury to 158K ETH