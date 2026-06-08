Outflows reflect "macro-driven" risk repricing

Daily net inflows for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue
Matthew Pinnock, chief operating officer of Altura DeFi, said the ETF outflows reflect a “macro-driven repricing of risk” rather than a Bitcoin-specific concern.
Pinnock said IBIT accounted for most of the redemptions because of its scale, liquidity and role as a preferred institutional access vehicle. He said large investors typically use the deepest and most liquid products when adjusting portfolio risk.
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“The timing of these redemptions aligns closely with stronger-than-expected US employment data, rising Treasury yields, and a sharp reduction in rate cut expectations this year amid the ongoing Gulf conflict,” Pinnock told Cointelegraph.
“Bitcoin's recent weakness has been driven more by changing rate expectations and institutional risk appetite than by crypto-specific developments," he said.
The outflows were not limited to Bitcoin products. Spot Ether ETFs also recorded four straight weeks of redemptions, shedding $173.05 million in the week ending June 5, according to SoSoValue data.
The losses followed outflows of $241.45 million the previous week, after investors withdrew $215.99 million and $255.11 million in the two weeks before that.
Across the four weeks, Ether ETFs shed about $885.6 million.
Other altcoin ETF products showed a different pattern. HYPE ETFs recorded $16.65 million in net inflows in the week ending June 5. XRP ETFs showed a modest $2.62 mllion in inflows, while Solana ETFs posted $6.52 million in outflows during the same time period.
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