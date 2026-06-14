Hashprice returns to above $30 

Historical Bitcoin difficulty declines, with the drop on Sunday highlighted in orange. Source: Galaxy Research
Total hash rate, or the amount of mining computing power, is currently 886 exahashes per second (EH/s). It has fallen 12% so far this month and is down 23% from its peak in October, according to Blockchain.com.
The remaining miners now earn around 9% more per machine, according to crypto trader Merlijn Enkelaar.
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Bitcoin mining difficulty fell more than 11% in February due to storm curtailments and a 25% BTC price crash. The highest ever difficulty drop was in July 2021, after China’s ban on mining and a following exodus.
The next difficulty adjustment is expected on June 27, with Coinwarz predicting a slight 1.69% increase to around 127 trillion.
Hashprice, which quantifies how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hashrate, has increased 13% as a result of the difficulty dip and is currently $33 per Petahash per second per day, according to Hashrate Index.
It is an important threshold as it pushes more miners to a gross breakeven point, The Energy Mag reported on Saturday.
It reported that efficient fleets of miners will continue to generate profit at a lower hashprice, while older-generation machines that have higher electricity costs are likely to be turned off.
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