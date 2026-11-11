Crypto wallet provider Bitget Wallet said Wednesday it was expanding AI-assisted threat detection after its weekly average of signing requests flagged for potential phishing rose 7.4-fold in the third quarter of 2026.

The wallet flagged about 37,000 such requests per week in Q3, up from 5,000 in Q2, according to Bitget Wallet chief operating officer Alvin Kan.

“The increase likely reflects both greater threat activity and improved detection capabilities, although the data does not allow us to quantify each factor’s contribution,” Kan told Cointelegraph.

The wallet introduced AI-assisted risk detection in Q2, he added.

Kan said that the tally counted flagged signing interactions, not unique attacks or confirmed financial losses.

Bitget Wallet said its expanded AI checks examine website code and domain registration details for signs of fraud. The wallet also simulates transactions to spot hidden permissions before users sign.

Bitget Wallet also said AI helped identify 90% of newly blocked risky domains in October, compared with 36% in Q2. Nearly 70% of domains its AI flagged that month had no matching alerts in the external threat feeds it checked.

The findings come amid continued phishing threats targeting crypto users. In July, a trader lost nearly $1 million after signing a malicious Ethereum token approval.

An August investigation by Rapid7 uncovered a phishing campaign that targeted 885,000 phone numbers and directed recipients to websites impersonating crypto wallet providers.

Related: Phishing, deepfakes, supply chain attacks to fuel 2026’s biggest crypto hacks: CertiK