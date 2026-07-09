Earlier this month, a wallet holder reportedly lost $1.65 million after connecting to a fake exchange and signing a malicious contract in a similar incident.
“The approval gave attackers unlimited access, enabling an automated sweeper to drain funds,” researcher Ryan Coleman said on Friday.
Related: France to strengthen response as crypto wrench attacks hit 77
Blockchain security firm Chainalysis reported in June that onchain scams pulled in at least $14 billion in 2025. Investment scams remained the dominant category, and approval phishing is how some of them play out onchain, said Chainalysis.
“Scammers reuse the same wallets, legitimate approval features from contracts, and cash-out routes across victims, which means each report exposes a wider network,” said Renato Bastos, a senior investigator at Chainalysis.
Scam Sniffer advised crypto users to double-check all signature requests before approving, avoid rushed transactions and use tools such as scam detection extensions.
Address poisoning is another attack vector that scammers use alongside phishing token approvals.
Scammers create addresses very similar to their target wallets and send a tiny amount of “dust” funds to the address, so the user mistakenly sends to this address instead of the legitimate one.
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask launched live address poisoning detection in June, a tool that compares each pasted address with addresses that the wallet has previously interacted with.
Features: The biggest blockchain upgrades still to come in 2026
More on the subject