The criminal case of Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” who was allegedly behind a Ponzi scheme involving digital assets, will go to jury deliberations after closing arguments this week.

According to Wednesday reporting from CBC, the jury overseeing Pleterski’s case will begin deliberations on Thursday after receiving final instructions from Justice Shaun Nakatsuru. Pleterski allegedly defrauded his social media followers out of about $30 million between 2021 and 2022. He was charged with fraud in 2024 and had been awaiting trial for more than two years, choosing to represent himself in court.

“I am innocent of these charges,” said Pleterski, according to CBC. “That is why I pled not guilty. Had I not been forced to represent myself, that would have been proven. That’s all I have to say.”

The fraud charge against the “crypto king” could result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years should he be found guilty at trial. Pleterski is one of many high-profile figures tied to the crypto industry accused of fraud, though others have already been convicted. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States following his 2023 fraud conviction.

In a separate criminal case, five men, some of whom were reportedly victims of Pleterski’s scheme, were charged with kidnapping and torturing the “crypto king” in 2022. One of the men, Deren Akyeam-Pong, pleaded guilty to nine charges and awaits sentencing.

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