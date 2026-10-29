The Canton Foundation approved almost 15.8 million Canton Coin (worth about $1.55 million at the time of writing) to fund RedStone’s open-source pricing tool for institutions.

The CC token, last trading at roughly $0.0979, has a market cap of $3.91 billion, according to Coingecko data, with $23.23 million in trading the past 24 hours.

The Canton Access and Privacy Standard (CAPS) is designed to let institutions use a shared market price to value transactions without revealing their agreed settlement amounts to data providers, according to Thursday’s announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

“By supporting open-source initiatives like CAPS, the Foundation is helping establish a shared privacy and licensing framework that enables multiple data providers to serve the network,” said Viv Diwakar, head of the Canton Foundation.

Under the standard, the blockchain oracle provider, will publish a reference price that can be used to calculate transaction values.

Initial development will cover pricing for tokenized funds, private-market assets and structured products. The pricing calculations and licensing module will be released under the Apache 2.0 open-source license, which allows other providers to adapt them.

RedStone has provided pricing data on Canton since December 2025 and works with ecosystem participants including Temple Digital Group, according to the company.

Canton Network said in a May blog post that it had onboarded more than 600 institutions, including Goldman Sachs, DTCC, BNY and Franklin Templeton, and was processing around $9 trillion in monthly transaction volume.

Related: World Liberty Financial launches USD1 natively on Canton Network