Symbiotic’s Liquid Lane gives eligible holders immediate USDC liquidity across three Centrifuge funds managed by Janus Henderson and NYLIM.

Centrifuge has added Symbiotic’s liquidity network across three tokenized funds that represent about $1.6 billion in assets under management, giving eligible holders another route to exchange their positions for USDC.

The integration covers Janus Henderson’s JAAA, an AAA-rated collateralized loan obligation strategy, JTRSY, a short-duration US Treasury strategy and New York Life Investment Management’s HYB, a US high-yield corporate bond strategy.

Symbiotic’s Liquid Lane uses an onchain request-for-quote (RFQ) marketplace where market makers can tap liquidity from vaults to fill redemption requests. Market makers can then redeem the acquired fund tokens through the issuer or sell them through another RFQ transaction.

The arrangement allows investors to receive USDC immediately while the funds’ normal redemption can take place separately.

Centrifuge is an asset tokenization and vault platform where asset managers issue and manage tokenized funds. Janus Henderson, a global asset manager with about $500 billion in assets under management, has been a significant contributor to the platform’s growth through its JAAA and JTRSY products.

By December 2025, Centrifuge had attracted about $1.3 billion in new inflows, driven primarily by the two Janus Henderson funds, according to Token Terminal. JAAA alone had contributed about $1 billion in total value locked and was one of the largest tokenized funds in the market.

Related: Centrifuge brings S&P 500 onchain in tokenized fund launch

Symbiotic joins existing liquidity routes

Liquid Lane is not the first liquidity route available for Centrifuge’s tokenized funds, Felix Lutsch, Symbiotic’s head of ecosystem, told Cointelegraph.

“We’re not claiming to be first, and other liquidity routes exist. That’s healthy for the market,” Lutsch said.

Centrifuge announced a partnership with Wintermute in February 2025 to provide 24/7 instant redemptions for JTRSY. HYB launched in June with a separate liquidity arrangement for near-instant redemptions.

Lutsch said the distinction with Liquid Lane is the capital structure behind the transactions rather than their speed. Its marketplace allows multiple market makers and curators to participate without market makers having to pre-fund and carry inventory for individual assets, he said.

“The bigger constraint has been flow,” Lutsch said, adding that low trading volumes in tokenized assets have historically given market makers little incentive to commit capital.

He said aggregating redemption demand across issuers and asset classes could improve those economics as tokenized funds are increasingly used as collateral and financing assets in onchain markets.

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