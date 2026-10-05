The growth comes despite China’s longstanding restrictions on crypto trading, which authorities reinforced in February with new rules targeting unauthorized yuan-pegged stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.
China’s P2P-heavy market contrasts with South Korea, which Chainalysis ranked as East Asia’s largest crypto economy at $449.1 billion. Activity grew 12.3% from the previous period, with retail traders showing a strong preference for AI-linked tokens.
Hong Kong stood out for institutional activity. Chainalysis said institutional platforms accounted for 16% of service inflows, nearly three times the share in any regional neighbor. The city received almost $24 billion in inbound business-to-business flows. Hong Kong issued its first stablecoin licenses in April.
Related: Singapore crypto activity grows 55% as broader region contracts
In Japan, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) accounted for nearly 35% of service activity, the highest share among mature East Asian markets. Chainalysis said 65.7% of DEX swaps were between $10 and $1,000, and DEX activity had risen more than 200% since 2022.
Japanese lawmakers passed revisions in July that bring digital assets under the country’s financial-markets framework.
Magazine: China warns foreign spies about crypto, Singapore dominates Asia: Asia Express