Citadel Securities invests $400M in Crypto.com at $20B valuation

Crypto exchanges have increasingly positioned themselves as bridges between digital asset markets and traditional finance.

Crypto exchange Crypto.com on Thursday announced it has secured a $400 million investment from global market maker Citadel Securities at a $20 billion valuation.

The investment comes amid growing institutional demand for tokenized real-world assets, including stablecoins and tokenized stocks. Crypto exchanges have increasingly positioned themselves as bridges between digital asset markets and traditional finance.

The funding is expected to support Crypto.com’s expansion across “all asset classes,” including tokenized securities and derivatives, the company said in a statement Thursday.

“We are thrilled to work with Citadel Securities to continue driving the crypto industry into a new era of institutionalization,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “The size of the opportunity in front of us is staggering, as crypto increasingly becomes the rails for finance.”

“The convergence of traditional financial markets and digital asset infrastructure is an exciting evolution with the potential to further improve market efficiency,” said Jim Esposito, president, Citadel Securities.