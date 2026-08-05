The undisclosed investment will support the development of Tokenet, a digital asset lending platform, as institutional demand for crypto infrastructure continues to grow.

Marex Group, a Nasdaq-listed financial services firm, has invested an undisclosed amount in institutional crypto infrastructure provider Digital Prime Technologies, underscoring traditional finance’s growing interest in digital asset markets.

The companies announced Wednesday that the investment will support the continued development of Tokenet, a digital asset lending and borrowing platform built by Digital Prime in partnership with EquiLend. Marex said the investment is part of its strategy to expand its institutional digital assets business.

Last week, Digital Prime said Tokenet had surpassed $1 billion in lending inventory and more than $1 billion in borrowing demand from its launch partners. The figures referred to the amount of digital assets available to lend through the platform and the volume of borrowing interest expressed by participating institutions, rather than completed loans. Launch partners included Galaxy Digital and Ripple Prime, among others.

The investment makes Marex the latest major financial services company to expand its digital asset business through investments in crypto market infrastructure. Other institutions, including Barclays, BNY and Wells Fargo, have recently targeted different segments of the industry, from stablecoin infrastructure to tokenized deposits.

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