Digital Sovereignty Alliance managing director Adrian Wall said senators from both parties are considering another attempt to advance the crypto market structure bill before the current Congress ends.

The CLARITY Act could get another chance in Congress during the post-election lame-duck session despite failing to advance in the Senate this week, according to Digital Sovereignty Alliance managing director Adrian Wall.

Wall said Wednesday that he has spoken directly with senators from both parties who are considering another attempt to advance the crypto market structure legislation before the current Congress ends.

“There is an appetite to put this forward even during the lame duck period of Congress,” Wall said during Cointelegraph’s Chain Reaction show on X. “Is it easy? No. It’s going to be very complicated. It’s a long shot.”

He added that he had heard the possibility from senators rather than congressional staff.

“I’ve heard it directly from senators on both sides [...] saying they have a strategy to engage the other side and see if there’s a last chance to do it,” Wall said.

Adrian Wall discusses the CLARITY Act on Chain Reaction. Source: Cointelegraph’s Chain Reaction

The comments follow Tuesday’s failed Senate cloture vote, which left the CLARITY Act short of the 60 votes required to move forward.

Wall described Tuesday’s vote as a “huge blow,” but said it was not necessarily the end of the legislation. If another attempt during the lame-duck session fails, he said the next Congress could “pick up the pen” on crypto market structure legislation.

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance is a nonprofit advocacy group that works with lawmakers and regulators on digital asset policy.

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