Coinbase and Broadridge proposed a technical standard Monday that would let digital wallets find and display shareholder notices linked to tokenized stocks.

The jointly developed Onchain Rights Standard would give issuers, custodians and wallet providers a shared format for communications about dividends, shareholder meetings and other corporate actions. Broadridge separately announced a supporting data service, known as an oracle, intended to help participating firms document the distribution of those notices.

The proposal’s technical documentation describes an onchain announcement that links a token to a standardized corporate document. A dividend notice, for example, could specify the date, payment terms and any choices available to holders. Compatible wallets could then display notices from different issuers using the same format, reducing the need for multiple other integrations.

“The proposed standard is a communications framework; it does not itself create shareholder rights,” Mark Nichols, Broadridge’s co-president of digital assets, told Cointelegraph.

Nichols said implementation would depend on the underlying structure of each tokenized stock, including whether holders have direct shareholder rights.

The companies said they submitted the proposal for review as an Ethereum Improvement Proposal. They did not name additional adopters of the standard or give an implementation timetable.

Broadridge launched its onchain shareholder governance platform in April, naming Galaxy as an intended user for its May shareholder meeting. The platform integrates Broadridge’s ProxyVote system with digital wallets, allowing investors to receive shareholder materials, confirm holdings and submit votes, with voting records maintained on an Avalanche-based blockchain.

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