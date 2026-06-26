Source: Base Build
Base creator Jesse Pollack posted to X that all funds on the network are safe, “but a halt is not okay and we’ll use this to continue to level up base as a platform for global, 24/7 finance.”
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The downtime appeared to occur separately and just hours ahead of an upgrade for Base, dubbed Beryl, that was scheduled for 6 pm UTC and was completed two hours later at 8 pm UTC.
The update aimed to reduce delays on withdrawals and introduce a new token standard for real-world assets and stablecoins.
Layer-1 blockchain Sui experienced two periods of downtime on back-to-back days in May, each causing a temporary halt in block production. Sui later said the downtime was caused by a network update that it knew had a low probability of causing a halt.
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