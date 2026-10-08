ESMA urged EU crypto firms to halt services involving non-MiCA-compliant stablecoins, giving regulators three months to address existing exposures.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has urged EU crypto firms to stop providing services involving stablecoins that aren’t compliant with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, setting a three-month deadline to address existing exposures.

On Thursday, ESMA said national regulators should require companies to address remaining exposures to non-compliant stablecoins as soon as possible and no later than Jan. 8, 2027.

“Crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) authorised under MiCA should cease providing services related to non-MiCA-compliant stablecoins to clients in the European Union,” ESMA wrote.

The guidance covers MiCA-regulated crypto services, including trading platforms, exchange services, order execution, custody, transfers, investment advice and portfolio management.

ESMA said crypto firms should implement technical, contractual and organisational controls to prevent EU clients from acquiring or increasing their exposure to unauthorised stablecoins.

Regulators may permit limited services to help clients exit existing positions, including liquidation, conversion, withdrawal, transfers and safekeeping. However, ESMA said such activities must be temporary and closely supervised.

The update expands on ESMA’s January 2025 guidance, which called for restrictions on trading and exchange services that involved non-compliant stablecoins.

Related: EU banking watchdog calls for crypto lending rules under MiCA