FOCIL tops Hegotá consensus-layer rankings. Source: Ethereum Foundation
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Beyond the two headliners, the Foundation placed 15 proposals in its A-tier, meaning they are expected to ship unless development or testing constraints force cuts. Another eight remain candidates for inclusion, seven were placed below the line but not ruled out, and 28 were declined.
Two proposals remain unranked pending mainnet data from Glamsterdam, the Ethereum upgrade preceding Hegotá that is focused on improving scalability and strengthening the network’s base layer. According to the Foundation, client teams could begin implementing Hegotá in late 2026 following Glamsterdam.
Ethereum’s last major upgrade, Fusaka, went live on Dec. 3, 2025, bringing a series of scaling and usability improvements to the network. Its headline feature, PeerDAS, changed how nodes handle rollup data, reducing the amount each node needs to download and upload while increasing data capacity for Ethereum layer-2 networks.
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