Ethereum’s Hegotá upgrade will center on FOCIL and Frame Transactions as developers weigh dozens of other proposed changes for inclusion.

The Ethereum Foundation has identified two “must ship” proposals for the Hegotá upgrade, prioritizing censorship resistance and more flexible account authentication as it narrows the fork’s scope.

The ranking evaluated 62 proposed Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), drawing on input from roughly 60 researchers and engineers across the Foundation’s Protocol cluster. It marks the first time the Foundation’s Protocol cluster has published a unified view of proposed EIPs rather than separate opinions from individual teams.

The two must-ship proposals are EIP-7805, known as FOCIL, and EIP-8141, or Frame Transactions, which the Foundation designated as the consensus and execution-layer headliners for Hegotá.

FOCIL is designed to give users a path to have eligible transactions included without relying on centralized block builders, strengthening Ethereum’s resistance to transaction censorship.

Frame Transactions would introduce native account abstraction and create a path toward post-quantum authentication. Together with two companion proposals, the change could also provide protocol-level building blocks for privacy applications.

The “must ship” designation means the two proposals effectively define the upgrade. If either is at risk, the Foundation said Hegotá’s schedule should adjust before the proposal is dropped.

FOCIL tops Hegotá consensus-layer rankings. Source: Ethereum Foundation

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Hegotá scope still being finalized

Beyond the two headliners, the Foundation placed 15 proposals in its A-tier, meaning they are expected to ship unless development or testing constraints force cuts. Another eight remain candidates for inclusion, seven were placed below the line but not ruled out, and 28 were declined.

Two proposals remain unranked pending mainnet data from Glamsterdam, the Ethereum upgrade preceding Hegotá that is focused on improving scalability and strengthening the network’s base layer. According to the Foundation, client teams could begin implementing Hegotá in late 2026 following Glamsterdam.

Ethereum’s last major upgrade, Fusaka, went live on Dec. 3, 2025, bringing a series of scaling and usability improvements to the network. Its headline feature, PeerDAS, changed how nodes handle rollup data, reducing the amount each node needs to download and upload while increasing data capacity for Ethereum layer-2 networks.

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