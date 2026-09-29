Ethereum schedules Glamsterdam upgrade on Sepolia for Oct. 6

Glamsterdam will bring proposer-builder separation, block-level access lists and new gas pricing, while its mainnet date remains unset.

Ethereum developers have scheduled the network’s next major upgrade, Glamsterdam, to activate on the Sepolia testnet on Oct. 6.

Sepolia node operators must update both their execution-layer and consensus-layer clients before the activation, the Ethereum Foundation said Monday.

One of Glamsterdam’s changes is enshrined proposer-builder separation. It will move the handoff between specialized block builders and validators into Ethereum’s protocol, reducing reliance on outside middleware.

Glamsterdam will introduce block-level access lists, which record the accounts and storage locations used during each block.

The upgrade will also change gas pricing to better reflect the cost of creating and accessing data on Ethereum. Contracts that rely on fixed gas stipends or hardcoded gas limits may require changes, the foundation said.

Developers have not set dates for its rollout on the validator-focused testnet Hoodi or on mainnet.

Developers are targeting 2027 for Hegotá, the upgrade expected to follow Glamsterdam.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said Sunday that Hegotá could be the network’s last “normal” fork before development shifts toward recursive STARKs, automated formal verification, optimized consensus and quantum-safe cryptography.

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