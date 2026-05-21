The Ethereum rollup market is dominated by Arbitrum and Base, which have a combined 68% market share, according to L2Beat.

Syndicate Labs announced it is winding down after five years of developing onchain infrastructure for customizable Ethereum rollups and sequencers, citing a shrinking market for rollups.

The company said on Thursday on X that the decision was necessary because “the rollup market has fundamentally shifted.”

“Unfortunately, the rollup market has shrunk dramatically. For every new rollup spinning up, several more are quietly shutting down,” it said.

Syndicate Labs is a venture capital-backed company that focuses on enabling customizable, programmable Ethereum appchains, or application-specific rollups, with smart sequencers. It raised $20 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz in 2021.

The Ethereum scaling ecosystem is dominated primarily by three players — Arbitrum One, Base and OP Mainnet — which command a 75% market share. Smaller players are slowly getting squeezed out as activity and capital concentrate among the top three.

Additionally, the total value secured across the layer-2 rollup ecosystem has declined by about 36% since its peak of just over $50 billion in October, with smaller networks losing much more as capital migrated to the industry leaders, according to L2Beat.

“L2 activity has dropped 61% since June, leaving many smaller networks as ‘zombie chains’ with minimal usage,” reported 21Shares in December.

Three players account for nearly $30 billion in rollup total value secured. Source: L2Beat

Rollup market has shifted

Syndicate said the market has shifted away from its technology, “making it impossible to wait out these market conditions.”

“Instead, custom chains are being built by consulting teams from scratch, with very little reusable tech or network value.”

Related: Legend becomes latest DeFi app to throw in towel

The company said the Syndicate Network Collective is independent of Syndicate Labs, so SYND token governance is not immediately affected. It also said the decision to wind down was not influenced by the recent bridge compromise.

The Syndicate Commons Bridge on Base was exploited in late April because of a security breach and a leaked private key, resulting in the loss of 18.5 million SYND tokens worth about $330,000 at the time.

SYND fell 44% after the hack and declined another 21% over the past three hours, hitting an all-time low of $0.012 after the closure announcement, according to CoinGecko. The token is down 99.5% from its September 2025 peak of $2.61.

A year of DeFi and crypto closures

Syndicate Labs is the latest addition to a growing list of crypto and DeFi closures this year.

DeFi mobile superapp Legend announced it was winding down on May 13, citing growth and scaling problems.

Other recent closures include Solana DeFi aggregator Step Finance, DeFi derivatives protocol Polynomial, Balancer Labs, the team behind the DeFi protocol Balancer, and Seamless Protocol, a DeFi lending protocol on Base.

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