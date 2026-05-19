South Korean capital piled into Ether-linked stocks in 2025

Bumo Sarang audit report for 2025. Source: FTC
A spokesperson for Bumo Sarang told the local outlet that the company is only facing a “short-term unrealized loss due to global market volatility,” which remains “sufficiently controllable within the company's financial buffer.”
Cointelegraph reached out to Bumo Sarang and Family of Faith for comment but did not receive a response before publication.
Related: South Korea’s Shinhan Card taps Solana to test real-world stablecoin payments
A large chunk of South Korean retail capital rotated out of tech stocks and into Ethereum treasury companies last year.
“There’s around $6 billion of Korean retail capital propping up the Ethereum treasury companies,” wrote Samson Mow, the CEO of Bitcoin tech company JAN3, in an Oct. 6 X post. He added that some of those retail buyers didn’t understand the risks of investing in Ether.
ETH, BMNR, year-to-date chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Ether’s price fell over 28% year to date in 2026 and was trading above $2,118 at the time of writing. Bitmine’s stock price fell nearly 40% during the same period to $18.7, TradingView data shows.
Bitmine chairman Tom Lee described Ether’s drop below $2,200 as an “attractive opportunity” after the treasury company bought another 71,672 Ether, according to Cointelegraph reporting earlier Tuesday.
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