Ether under pressure amid Middle East conflict

Source: Lookonchain
The OG whale purchased 1,951 Ether at $2,182, and Lookonchain speculated “he may keep buying.”
Lee said Monday that rising oil prices, which soared after the conflict in the Middle East escalated earlier this year, have been a consistent drag on Ether's price. He predicted that a reversal in oil prices could lead to Ether recovering.
Ether reached an all-time high of $4,946 in August 2025 but has since fallen about 57%. Analysts have predicted the token could still rise before the end of the year.
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Financial institution Citigroup predicted in March that Ether could reach $3,175 in the next 12 months. In a bull case, however, it could hit $4,488, driven by stablecoin and tokenization interest and usage.
Meanwhile, CoinGecko, citing prediction market data, speculated that Ether has a 48% chance of ending the year at $1,500 and a 25% chance of ending the year at $3,500.
Earlier this year, banking giant Standard Chartered had a more bullish outlook. Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank's head of digital assets research, said in a January report that Ether could hit $7,500 by the end of the year, driven by growing adoption of blockchains and onchain products.
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