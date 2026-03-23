Strategy executive chair Michael Saylor has hinted that his company bought more Bitcoin despite a market tumble over the weekend that has now pushed his company’s Bitcoin bet into a 10% loss.

“The Orange March Continues,” Saylor posted to X on Sunday, alongside a chart showing Strategy’s roughly $52 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases since August 2020.

Saylor often posts the chart as a signal that his company has bought, or plans to buy more Bitcoin and it is often seen as a bullish signal for investors.

The potential buy would add to Strategy’s larger-than-usual Bitcoin purchases this month, including 17,994 Bitcoin on March 9 and 22,337 Bitcoin on March 16, amounting to $2.9 billion in Bitcoin.

It also comes amid heightened military tensions between US and Iran, causing fears of a prolonged energy and oil crisis.

Bitcoin fell 4% to $67,725 on Sunday before partially recovering to $68,100 at the time of writing.

With Strategy’s average cost per Bitcoin at around $75,696, the company is currently down more than 10% on its Bitcoin bet, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

Details of Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET



Strategy had been funding much of its Bitcoin purchases through high-yield perpetual preferred stock offerings — such as Stretch (STRC) — giving investors monthly dividends while the company grows its Bitcoin treasury without diluting MSTR common shares.

However, it halted funding through STRC last week after failing to raise fresh capital from the preferred stock.

MSTR back in the red after short-lived rally

Strategy (MSTR) shares fell 6.6% last week to $135.66, erasing some of the double-digit gains they made earlier in the month, Google Finance data shows.

It was one of the top performers in the US stock market from January 2023 through to July 2025, but has since fallen 68.7% from its $434.20 all-time high.

Related: Scaramucci says BTC's 4-year cycle still in play, forecasts rise in Q4

Other corporate Bitcoin treasury stocks have been hit even harder, which caused some doubt over the sustainability of corporate crypto treasuries last year.

Magazine: Big Questions: Can Bitcoin save you from the dreaded Cantillon Effect?