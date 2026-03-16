Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest public holder of Bitcoin, continued aggressively stacking Bitcoin last week, bringing the company’s total reserves to above 760,000 BTC.

Strategy acquired 22,337 Bitcoin (BTC) for $1.57 billion last week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

The purchase ranks among the five largest Bitcoin acquisitions by Strategy on record, following a massive 17,994 Bitcoin buy for $1.28 billion a week earlier.

Source: SEC

The purchase was made at an average price of $70,194 per Bitcoin, below the company’s overall average acquisition price of $75,696, Strategy said. Bitcoin averaged a price of $70,571 for the week of March 9-15, based on daily closing prices.

The acquisition brings its holdings to 761,068 BTC, acquired for a total cost of roughly $57.61 billion, the company said.

STRC now the most liquid preferred stock in the market, Saylor says

The purchase came amid Strategy selling record amounts of its perpetual preferred equity, Stretch (STRC), after easing its sales rules on March 9.

“This was the first week Strategy could run the STRC ATM in extended hours with a second broker,” Bitcoin Quant founder Rohan Hirani noted in a post on X.

Related: Strive allocates $50M of treasury to Strategy’s STRC preferred stock

According to STRC Live, the stock saw a record week last week, with 10,767 BTC estimated to be bought across four active days.

According to the filing, Strategy sold 11.9 million STRC shares for $1.18 billion during the week, with net proceeds accounting for 75% of the entire purchase. The company also sold 2.8 million Common A shares (MSTR), generating $396 million.

Source: SEC

With Strategy now holding 761,068 BTC, the company would need to acquire 238,932 BTC to reach 1 million, an average of about 5,700 BTC per week over the remaining 42 weeks of 2026.

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