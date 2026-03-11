Strive Asset Management (ASST) said Wednesday it has allocated $50 million of its corporate treasury to STRC, the variable-rate perpetual preferred stock issued by Strategy.

The investment represents more than one-third of Strive’s treasury reserves and reflects growing institutional interest in yield-generating securities linked to Bitcoin-focused treasury strategies, according to a company announcement.

The allocation makes Strive the latest company to add STRC to its balance sheet, following similar moves by companies including Prevalon Energy, Anchorage Digital and Oranjebtc, according to Strategy.

The development comes as Wall Street analysts begin covering companies built around Bitcoin treasury strategies. On Monday, investment bank B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Strategy (MSTR) with a Buy rating, signaling expectations that the stock could outperform the broader market.

Source: Jeff Walton

Strategy’s Nasdaq-traded STRC pays a floating dividend and trades publicly, allowing companies to hold it as a liquid treasury asset rather than cash or money market funds.

Data from Strategy’s dashboard shows STRC trading around $100, with a market capitalization of about $3.85 billion and around $90.6 million in daily trading volume. The variable dividend is currently at 11.5%.

“Many institutions maintain USD reserves as a buffer for dividend obligations and operational liquidity,” said Matt Cole, chairman and CEO of Strive, adding that allocating a portion of those reserves to instruments such as STRC may provide stronger yield dynamics than traditional money market funds while maintaining liquidity.

Strive is a structured finance company and asset manager that holds about 13,311 Bitcoin, ranking it as the 11th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data. The company’s Nasdaq-listed shares were up about 3.5% at last look on Wednesday.

Top 20 Bitcoin treasury companies. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Related: Strategy buys $1.3B in Bitcoin as holdings top 738,000 BTC

Inside Strategy’s ‘digital credit’ model and the STRC preferred stock

STRC is part of a category Strategy calls “digital credit,” securities designed to generate yield while allowing the company to raise capital linked to its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy raised about $2.5 billion in a July 2025 initial public offering of the preferred shares.

Strive’s $50 million purchase comes a day after Strategy recorded its largest issuance of STRC following changes to its at-the-market share sales program. The update allows a second sales agent to execute share sales outside regular US trading hours, easing a previous restriction that limited the program to one agent per trading day.

Data from STRC.live shows the company sold roughly 2.4 million STRC shares in a single day, with proceeds estimated to have funded the purchase of about 1,420 Bitcoin.

Strive has also issued its own digital credit instrument, SATA, a variable-rate perpetual preferred stock designed to generate floating yields tied to the company’s Bitcoin-per-share growth.

The shares, which launched in November 2025, currently offer yields of about 13% and have a market capitalization of roughly $319 million.

Digital credit dashboard. Source: BitcoinTreasuries.NET

Magazine: All 21 million Bitcoin is at risk from quantum computers