Bitmine plans staking of entire Ether stash

Bitmine estimates it will reach its goal of holding 5% of the Ether supply by the end of 2026. Source: Bitmine
Bitmine's total staked Ether stands at over 4.7 million, and the company estimates its annual staking rewards will be roughly $352 million once its entire stash is staked. Blockchain explorer beaconcha.in has tracked over 38 million Ether staked as of Sunday.
Lee said the goal is for Bitmine to eventually stake its entire stash.
“We intend to hold and stake our ETH holdings, which means our ETH holdings are essentially reducing available supply of ETH and removed 4.3% of ETH supply since June 30th, 2025. In other words, ETH supply has been disinflationary since June 2025,” he said.
Bitmine has staked over 4.7 million Ether. Source: Bitmine
Ether hit an all-time high of $4,946 in August 2025, but it dropped in line with the rest of the crypto market toward the end of last year. It's still down 52% from its peak and has been drifting between $2,274 and $2,411 over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko.
Lee also doubled down on his belief that a so-called “crypto spring" has started and pointed to Ether’s price rising in correlation with software stocks as further evidence.
“Crypto spring has commenced and we wanted to highlight the importance of owning ETH as a source of diversification, and the likely drivers of this coming 'crypto bull' cycle,” he added.
“If ETH closes above $2,100 at the end of May 2026, this would be the third consecutive monthly gain – this has never been seen in a crypto bear market. Thus, a close above $2,100 would validate 'crypto spring' has arrived.”
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