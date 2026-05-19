Ethereum Foundation researchers Julian Ma and Carl Beek have resigned, bringing the total number of major departures from the nonprofit to at least eight in 2026.

The Ethereum Foundation saw the resignations of two top researchers on Monday, bringing the total number of high-profile departures at the organization to at least eight in recent months.

Julian Ma and Carl Beek, both researchers at the Ethereum Foundation, ended their respective four and seven-year tenures at the organization.

Ma contributed to Ethereum’s censorship-resistant properties and cross-layer bridge algorithms and strategy, while Beek contributed to the early design of the Beacon Chain, which introduced proof-of-stake to the blockchain.

Ma and Beek add to a wave of high-profile departures from the Ethereum Foundation this year, bringing the total to five senior developers and researchers who have left in May alone.

Ma said in a post to X that he left the Ethereum Foundation to focus on work in product and growth, adding the organization “is an amazing place but not right for my next steps.”

Source: Julian Ma

Beek said in an X post that he was leaving on May 29 and, for now, would spend time with his wife and 1-month-old child.

Last year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced major leadership changes and a new direction for the Foundation, which were in response to criticism from Ethereum’s users over the blockchain’s handling of its long-term roadmap, with Buterin aiming to bring new talent to the organization to redevelop the protocol for higher and faster throughput.

Cointelegraph reached out to the Ethereum Foundation for comment.

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Recent Ethereum Foundation member resignations

Earlier this month, the Ethereum Foundation said Barnabé Monnot and Tim Beiko, leaders of its Protocol Cluster team, would be moving on, while the team’s other lead, Alex Stokes, would be going on sabbatical.

In April, Josh Stark, a key researcher and project manager, said he was leaving the organization, which happened a day after Ethereum Foundation contributor Trent Van Epps announced his resignation.

In February, Tomasz Stanczak announced he was stepping down as the organization’s co-executive director.

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