Recent Ethereum Foundation member resignations

Source: Julian Ma
Beek said in an X post that he was leaving on May 29 and, for now, would spend time with his wife and 1-month-old child.
Last year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced major leadership changes and a new direction for the Foundation, which were in response to criticism from Ethereum’s users over the blockchain’s handling of its long-term roadmap, with Buterin aiming to bring new talent to the organization to redevelop the protocol for higher and faster throughput.
Cointelegraph reached out to the Ethereum Foundation for comment.
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Earlier this month, the Ethereum Foundation said Barnabé Monnot and Tim Beiko, leaders of its Protocol Cluster team, would be moving on, while the team’s other lead, Alex Stokes, would be going on sabbatical.
In April, Josh Stark, a key researcher and project manager, said he was leaving the organization, which happened a day after Ethereum Foundation contributor Trent Van Epps announced his resignation.
In February, Tomasz Stanczak announced he was stepping down as the organization’s co-executive director.
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