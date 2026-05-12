Treasury policy allows reallocations

Ethereum Foundation unstakes ETH. Source: Arkham
The withdrawal marks a fresh adjustment to the foundation’s staking strategy after it began putting part of its treasury to work earlier this year. It updated its treasury policy in June 2025, saying that greater staking participation will enable the funding of protocol development.
The policy update also said that the EF plans to limit its ETH sales, following previous community backlash.
The foundation began gradually expanding its staked ETH position since February, initially staking 2,016 ETH, followed by 22,517 ETH in March, and over 45,000 ETH in early April, bringing its total to about 69,500 staked ETH.
Related: Kaiko flags possible front-running before Robinhood token listings
Arkham said the unstaking may have occurred due to the foundation's need for funds to further develop the network. The analytics provider also speculated that the move may be related to a wider loss of faith in the security of third-party protocols following the $293 million Kelp DAO exploit.
The development comes shortly after the EF announced achieving a significant milestone related to the “Glamsterdam” update, establishing a 200 million gas limit floor, giving the network a significant post-upgrade speed boost from its current 60 million gas limit. The foundation also names three new leads for its Protocol team, Cointelegraph reported earlier on Tuesday.
Magazine: Your guide to surviving this mini-crypto winter
More on the subject