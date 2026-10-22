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Written by Nate Kostarstaff writerEdited by Robert Lakinstaff editor

Fireblocks disputes report of $2.5B Visa acquisition talks

Latest NewsPublishedOct 22, 2026

Fireblocks told Cointelegraph that reports of a potential $2.5 billion acquisition by Visa are “not true at present time,” while Visa declined to comment on the reported talks.

Crypto custody and infrastructure provider Fireblocks is disputing a report that payments giant Visa is in late-stage talks to acquire the company for about $2.5 billion.

“We are aware of the rumors about a possible acquisition of Fireblocks by Visa. This is news to us, and not true at present time,” a Fireblocks spokesperson told Cointelegraph on Thursday.

Axios reported Thursday, citing multiple sources, that the payment giant was in advanced discussions to acquire Fireblocks for approximately $2.5 billion.

The reported price would represent a steep discount from Fireblocks’ last publicly disclosed valuation of more than $8 billion, announced by the company following a $550 million Series E funding round in January 2022. Data provider Traxcn lists the $8 billion valuation as recently as Dec. 11, 2025.

A Visa spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the company does not comment on “rumors or speculation.”

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Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

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