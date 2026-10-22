Crypto custody and infrastructure provider Fireblocks is disputing a report that payments giant Visa is in late-stage talks to acquire the company for about $2.5 billion.

“We are aware of the rumors about a possible acquisition of Fireblocks by Visa. This is news to us, and not true at present time,” a Fireblocks spokesperson told Cointelegraph on Thursday.

Axios reported Thursday, citing multiple sources, that the payment giant was in advanced discussions to acquire Fireblocks for approximately $2.5 billion.

The reported price would represent a steep discount from Fireblocks’ last publicly disclosed valuation of more than $8 billion, announced by the company following a $550 million Series E funding round in January 2022. Data provider Traxcn lists the $8 billion valuation as recently as Dec. 11, 2025.

A Visa spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the company does not comment on “rumors or speculation.”

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