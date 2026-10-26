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Written by Felix Ngstaff editorEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Hong Kong names Nasdaq-listed Solana Company a strategic enterprise

Latest NewsPublishedOct 26, 2026

The Nasdaq-listed firm said it plans to establish Solana validator operations in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has named Nasdaq-listed Solana Company (HSDT) a strategic enterprise under a government program aimed at attracting businesses that support the city’s economic development.

Solana Company said Thursday that it was among the seventh batch of businesses selected by Hong Kong’s Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) and the only blockchain infrastructure company onboarded by the office in 2026.

Hong Kong’s government confirmed the addition of 18 enterprises to the program last week, bringing its total to 142.

A Solana Company spokesperson told Cointelegraph that the designation gives it a single point of contact across government agencies and regulators, expedited pathways for recruiting overseas talent and introductions to local institutional partners.

Solana Company operates staking and validator infrastructure and advises financial institutions on blockchain adoption. It also holds Solana (SOL) as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

The company said it plans to establish validator operations in Hong Kong under Pacific Backbone, an initiative to build a low-latency blockchain infrastructure network across the Asia-Pacific region.

Related: Solana Company to back Kazakhstan’s $6B crypto megacity ambition

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