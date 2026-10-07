Data on Hunter Biden memecoin. Source: laptoptoken.com
While Biden said he intended to commit 5% of the tokens for charity, he added that he was incentivized to continue the project “just to piss off Don and Eric,” referring to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sons of US President Donald Trump, and “every [Key Opinion Leader] who called it a scam because we refused to pay them.”
The basis for the memecoin’s namesake is Biden’s laptop computer, whose existence and contents were subject to intense media scrutiny ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election, in which Trump was running against his father. The laptop continues to be invoked by many right-wing figures and was the subject of two lawsuits filed by Biden over privacy laws.
Related: Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy gets a memecoin afterlife
Biden has been a vocal critic of the Trump family crypto company World Liberty Financial, calling it “corruption at a scale we’ve never seen” in August. The president also faces criticism for launching his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP) shortly before taking office in January 2025, which faces its own rug pull and corruption accusations.
According to Biden, the $LAPTOP founder memecoins will remain locked for six months after launch and the team will continue burning unclaimed tokens from airdrops.
Biden’s token, whether launched to hold up a mirror for rug pull projects, a joke, or trolling the Trump family, could shine a spotlight on the president’s crypto ventures as he prepares to speak at another event for his memecoin holders.
Last week, the group behind the $TRUMP memecoin announced that the president will appear at his gold club in Washington, DC alongside three unnamed speakers and the top 185 tokenholders for a Nov. 22 dinner.
The nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen estimated that $TRUMP memecoin investors lost $3.2 billion since its 2025 launch.
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