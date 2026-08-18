Eligible US users can fund MoonPay crypto purchases with Cash App balances as the payments firm expands beyond its core onramp business.

MoonPay has integrated Cash App Pay as a payment option for cryptocurrency purchases, allowing eligible US customers to fund transactions using their Cash App balances.

The crypto payments company said in an announcement shared with Cointelegraph Tuesday that Cash App Pay is now available through MoonPay’s own checkout and with select partners, including Trust Wallet, Bitcoin.com, MetaMask, Moonshot, Ledger, BitPay, Uniswap, Tangem, LOBSTR and Edge.

The integration lets customers use their Cash App balance to buy crypto directly through MoonPay without switching between apps or completing a separate login.

MoonPay now supports payment integrations with Cash App, PayPal and Venmo, having added PayPal in 2024 before later expanding to Venmo.

Cash App, the mobile payments service operated by Jack Dorsey’s Block, already allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin directly through its app. The MoonPay integration broadens that access to a wider range of cryptocurrencies. Cash App reported 59 million active users in June, according to Block’s second-quarter shareholder report.

“Cash App is where tens of millions of Americans already manage their money,” MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright said. “This integration means that those users can access the digital asset ecosystem, funded instantly from an app they already know and trust.”

Expansion beyond crypto onramps

MoonPay is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services through a BitLicense and Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and is authorized under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation in the Netherlands.

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The company has spent much of 2026 on an acquisition spree as it expands beyond its traditional fiat-to-crypto onramp business. It acquired Solana trading infrastructure provider DFlow in May, following an April deal for crypto security firm Sodot as part of a broader push into institutional crypto services.

In July, it acquired cross-chain infrastructure startup Glide and launched PayBox, a vault that lets ChatGPT and Claude users authorize crypto transactions while keeping custody of their assets.

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