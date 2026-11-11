Japanese financial services giant Nomura Holdings is reportedly weighing a sale of its cryptocurrency subsidiary Laser Digital as Nomura’s European operations continue to post losses.

Nomura has held talks with potential buyers, including Marex Group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The company has yet to make a final decision and could keep the business, according to the report.

Nomura’s European businesses posted a pretax loss of 7.4 billion yen ($46.5 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, their fourth consecutive quarterly loss. The company posted pretax profits in every other reporting region over the same period. Nomura did not disclose whether Laser Digital, which is headquartered in Switzerland, contributed to the European result.

Nomura is one of Japan’s largest financial services groups, with its investment management division overseeing 152.8 trillion yen ($960 billion) in assets as of September 2026.

The potential sale comes less than three months after Laser Digital Japan secured the country’s first new crypto exchange license in four years, allowing the firm to expand its institutional crypto trading services in Japan.

Established in 2022, Laser Digital provides institutional cryptocurrency trading, asset management and venture investment services. The company has also pursued expansion in the United States, receiving preliminary approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for its proposed national trust bank in May.

During a January earnings call, chief financial officer Hiroyuki Moriuchi said the company would reduce its cryptocurrency trading positions to limit short-term volatility while continuing to expand Laser Digital over the medium to long term.

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