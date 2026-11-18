Polymarket US is adding short-duration oil and natural gas markets after its crypto up-or-down contracts surpassed $1 billion in trading volume over six weeks, the company told Cointelegraph.

The new listings will join gold and silver, which already have 15-minute and hourly markets. The format lets traders take positions on whether an asset’s price will rise or fall over a set period.

Polymarket US offers crypto up-or-down contracts for Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP), with five-minute, 15-minute, hourly and four-hour windows depending on the asset.

“Short-duration markets are among the fastest-growing products on Polymarket US, surpassing $1 billion in crypto trading volume and 300,000 traders in just six weeks,” Polymarket chief growth officer Travis VanderZanden said in a statement.

“From gold and oil to natural gas, our expansion into commodities builds on that demand.”

Crypto up-or-down markets accounted for $931 million in notional volume in November as of Wednesday, or 10.3% of Polymarket US volume, according to Ticker Tracker.

That put them third behind combos and sports. The commodities category, which includes gold and silver up-or-down markets, recorded $4.3 million over the same period.

Rival prediction market Kalshi has already seen its short-duration gold markets overtake equivalent Ether contracts.

Rival prediction market Kalshi’s 15-minute gold contracts overtook equivalent Ether contracts in September, weeks after launching. Gold recorded 542 million contracts traded and an estimated $5 million in fees that month, compared with 318 million contracts and $2.6 million in estimated fees for Ether, according to Predict Charts data previously reported by Cointelegraph

Related: Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr. advisory role over Polymarket investment: Reuters