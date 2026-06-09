Compliance shift in privacy systems

Sui launches confidential transfers. Source: Sui
In recent weeks, privacy-focused projects have been forced to address questions around both oversight and reliability.
Zama, a blockchain privacy project, said on June 2 that it would accelerate its compliance roadmap. The announcement came after a court-ordered freeze of about $12.5 million in USDC held in its confidential USDC wrapper, which was later lifted following resolution of the underlying legal request.
The project subsequently highlighted its disclosure mechanisms and approach to regulatory coordination for encrypted transactions.
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The broader push also comes amid renewed scrutiny of one of the crypto industry's most prominent privacy projects after Zcash disclosed a bug that raised concerns that counterfeit tokens could have been created undetected.
Zcash developers said the vulnerability was addressed through an emergency network upgrade completed in early June, with no confirmed evidence of exploitation, though the nature of shielded pools makes it difficult to fully reconstruct transaction history after vulnerabilities are disclosed.
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