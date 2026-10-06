Ripple Prime will provide prime brokerage, clearing and financing services to funds managed by the $35 billion alternative investment manager.

Ripple Prime will provide multi-asset prime brokerage, clearing and financing services to funds managed by Brevan Howard, a global investment manager with about $35 billion in assets.

Under the expanded agreement, Brevan Howard will gain access to Ripple Prime’s services across traditional and digital asset markets, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The deal builds on an existing relationship between the firms. Brevan Howard-affiliated funds participated in a $500 million investment in Ripple in 2025 that valued the company at $40 billion.

“As digital and traditional markets become more interconnected, the need for institutional-quality digital asset infrastructure that enables a seamless experience for investors is only growing,” Brevan Howard chief operating officer Alan McGroarty said.

The investment manager serves global clients including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations and endowments.

The agreement comes as Ripple expands its prime brokerage business. In August, Ripple Prime raised $275 million through a senior note offering to fund its expansion into prime brokerage, financing and multi-asset clearing. Ripple launched the business after acquiring prime broker Hidden Road for about $1.25 billion in 2025.

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