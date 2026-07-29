The online brokerage continued expanding its digital asset business with Robinhood Chain, tokenized stocks and decentralized lending even as cryptocurrency transaction revenue declined.

Online brokerage Robinhood posted record second-quarter revenue and earnings, though cryptocurrency transaction revenue fell 38% from a year earlier.

According to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday, revenue increased 32% year over year to $1.31 billion, while its net income rose 48% to $573 million.

The company reported that cryptocurrency transaction revenue fell to $100 million from about $160 million a year earlier. Separately, it recorded $40 billion in crypto trading volume during the quarter, including $18 billion on the Robinhood app and $22 billion from Bitstamp, the crypto exchange it acquired in June 2025.

During the quarter, Robinhood continued expanding its digital asset business, launching the public mainnet of Robinhood Chain, introducing tokenized US stocks to eligible users in more than 120 countries and debuting its first decentralized lending product, Robinhood Earn.

The company also completed its acquisition of Canadian crypto platform WonderFi, said it plans to expand its crypto offerings in the United Kingdom and reported that nearly 100,000 customer accounts are now enrolled in Agentic Trading, representing more than $100 million in assets under custody.

The price of Robinhood shares were down 3.15% on Wednesday ahead of the company’s earnings release, according to Yahoo Finance data.

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