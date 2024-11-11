United States Senator Cynthia Lummis expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal for a Bitcoin (BTC) reserve after Trump won the 2024 US presidential elections on Nov. 5.

Lummis, a Wyoming Republican and strong crypto advocate, highlighted her intention to pursue the legislation in the Senate, suggesting the US acquire 1 million BTC — about 5% of its supply — and hold it for at least 20 years.

This initiative builds on Trump’s idea that the government should hold, rather than liquidate, its seized Bitcoin assets. The proposal comes as Republicans prepare for Senate majority control​.

Continue reading

California revokes BlockFi’s license amid bankruptcy proceedings

California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) permanently revoked the lending license of BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender that declared bankruptcy two years ago.

This decision followed an investigation revealing violations of the California Financing Law, including inadequate assessment of borrowers’ repayment ability, misleading loan disclosures and early interest charges before loan disbursement.

BlockFi agreed to the revocation as well as to cease unsafe practices. Although fined $175,000, the payment was waived to prioritize consumer repayments amid BlockFi’s bankruptcy.

Continue reading

FTX’s Caroline Ellison receives prison sentence for role in Alameda Research

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, is set to begin a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud and money laundering tied to FTX’s collapse.

Her sentencing follows extensive testimony that implicated her ex-colleague, Sam Bankman-Fried, during his criminal trial. Despite facing intense media scrutiny and public criticism since 2022, Ellison’s case has highlighted the legal fallout of FTX’s downfall.

Other implicated executives, including Gary Wang, are awaiting sentencing as well. Wang recently asked the judge not to sentence him to any jail time.

Continue reading

Crypto.com faces regulatory warning in Poland

Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) issued a public warning regarding Crypto.com, stating that the platform is not registered as a virtual asset service provider under Polish law.

The regulator emphasized potential risks to users, urging them to exercise caution when using unregistered services. The action was part of increasing regulatory scrutiny as the European Union prepares for its comprehensive Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations, aiming to bring more stringent oversight to the crypto sector.

Continue reading