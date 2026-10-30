Bitcoin treasury company Strategy is looking to finance more Bitcoin purchases through preferred-share offerings, with executive chairman Michael Saylor saying it has the capacity to create as much as $30 billion in digital credit.

During Strategy’s third-quarter earnings call, Saylor said the company could generate the amount using its existing balance sheet, without an additional common-stock capital raise or further Bitcoin price appreciation.

“We could create $10 billion, $20 billion, $30 billion of digital credit,” Saylor said.

The potential financing capacity highlights the company’s shift toward preferred shares such as STRC to fund Bitcoin accumulation rather than relying primarily on convertible debt or common-share sales.

CEO Phong Le said during the call that issuing digital credit would be the main method for acquiring more Bitcoin. “The primary way to acquire Bitcoin is by issuing digital credit,” Le said.

Le said that if Strategy raised $1 billion to $2 billion in a month through STRC, it could put some proceeds into dollar reserves and spend the rest on Bitcoin.

The company reported $19.53 billion in third-quarter net income, driven largely by a $20.91 billion gain in the value of its digital assets. Its Bitcoin holdings reached 848,517 BTC as of Oct. 25, up 26% year to date.

The $30 billion figure represents a possible capacity, not an announced fundraising target.

Related: Strategy skips Bitcoin purchases, spends $205M on STRC buybacks