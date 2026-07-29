SK Hynix trading chart. Source: Hyperliquid
Trade.xyz said the sharp move originated from an executed transaction on an external market rather than its own order book. Its SK Hynix oracle tracks the US dollar value of one SKHX common share by converting the underlying Korean won price using the prevailing exchange rate, according to its documentation.
The external print fed into the oracle and contributed to the contract’s mark-price move. Hyperliquid uses the mark price to value positions for margin purposes and determine when leveraged positions should be liquidated.
The platform said it is considering giving more weight to prices formed on its own order books, which it said now provide meaningful liquidity and market signals.
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Trade.xyz operates under Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 framework, which allows builders to launch perpetual contracts tied to assets with external price feeds.
The platform accounted for more than $22 billion of HIP-3’s first $25 billion in cumulative volume and later launched an officially licensed S&P 500 perpetual using S&P Dow Jones Indices data.
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