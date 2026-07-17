Federal prosecutors allege the South Dakota investor used false promises to raise money, repaid earlier investors with new funds and laundered proceeds through crypto exchanges.

A federal grand jury has indicted a South Dakota cryptocurrency investor on wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges over an alleged $20 million investment scheme, the US Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to the indictment, 43-year-old Benjamin Paul Wiener persuaded people to invest money and digital assets with his companies by making false statements and fraudulent representations.

Prosecutors allege Wiener used funds from new investors to repay earlier investors and cover personal expenses after existing funds were depleted.

Wiener faces a 29-count indictment charging wire fraud, money laundering, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each wire fraud and money laundering count, and a mandatory consecutive two-year prison term for aggravated identity theft.

The alleged scheme affected dozens of victims across South Dakota, Minnesota and the surrounding region, according to the indictment.

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