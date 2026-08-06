Source: CoinShares, Token Terminal
The report said that RWA products currently offer yields ranging from about 3.2% to 5.5%, with lower-risk Treasury products at the bottom of the range and higher-yield strategies carrying additional risks.
Gold-backed tokens and yield-bearing dollar products accounted for much of the RWA trading activity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
CoinShares classified gold-backed stablecoins such as Tether Gold (XAUt) and Paxos Gold (PAXG) as tokenized gold products within its broader RWA category.
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These assets generated significant trading volume as investors traded around gold price swings, while yield-bearing dollar products such as Ethena’s sUSDe also contributed to RWA spot activity.
Source: CoinShares, Token Terminal
RWA spot trading volumes rose roughly 220% year over year, even as overall DEX volumes fell about 70%. The divergence suggests tokenized assets are gaining traction as secondary markets, allowing investors to trade ownership rather than only buy assets directly from issuers.
Onchain exposure to RWAs is also expanding into derivatives markets, where traders can take leveraged positions without owning the underlying assets.
RWA perpetual futures trading has continued growing despite a broader slowdown in crypto-native derivatives markets. On tradeXYZ, an RWA-focused perpetual futures platform built on Hyperliquid, trading volume has increased roughly 20 times since launch, the report said.
Activity has concentrated around commodities, equity indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, and technology stocks, while open interest has also continued rising.
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