Witt’s departure comes during a critical moment for the CLARITY Act, with deputy director Harry Jung expected to assume his responsibilities.

Patrick Witt, the White House’s pointman on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, is taking a leave of absence at the end of July for several months of military training, Crypto In America reported.

Witt, who has served as the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets since August, is expected to wrap up his work on July 24 before reporting for Judge Advocate General (JAG) training with the Georgia Army National Guard. The training will qualify him to serve as a legal officer in the Guard, the report wrote.

“Patrick has always been forthcoming and honest with every stakeholder that he was taking military leave later this month,” said Cody Carbone, CEO of Digital Chamber, on Tuesday.

The move comes as the CLARITY Act, which would create the first comprehensive US regulatory framework for the crypto market, faces a narrow window to pass the Senate before lawmakers begin the Aug. 8 recess, which many see as a critical deadline for the bill.

Source: Patrick Witt

Cointelegraph reached out to the White House and Patrick Witt for comment.

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Witt has been instrumental in advancing negotiations between the crypto and banking industry representatives over certain aspects of the crypto market structure bill, including stablecoin yield and disputes over ethics provisions.

In Witt’s absence, the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets' deputy director, Harry Jung, is expected to take on his responsibilities, though Witt intends to remain involved in the process during his military training, according to sources who spoke with Crypto In America.

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