Source: Patrick Witt
Cointelegraph reached out to the White House and Patrick Witt for comment.
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Witt has been instrumental in advancing negotiations between the crypto and banking industry representatives over certain aspects of the crypto market structure bill, including stablecoin yield and disputes over ethics provisions.
In Witt’s absence, the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets' deputy director, Harry Jung, is expected to take on his responsibilities, though Witt intends to remain involved in the process during his military training, according to sources who spoke with Crypto In America.
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