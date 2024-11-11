Hamilton, Bermuda, November 11th, 2024 - HashKey Global, is excited to announce support for TRC-20 USDT and TRX. HashKey Global has completed the integration of Tether (USDT) on the TRON network, and deposits and withdrawals for TRC-20 USDT are now open. Furthermore, we are pleased to announce the listing of Tronix (TRX) on November 6, 2024 at 08:00 (UTC).

Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global, commented on the integration, stating:

"We are glad to integrate with the TRON network. This integration will enhance transaction efficiency for our users, aligning perfectly with our commitment to providing reliable and innovative digital asset services. It supports our vision of a more accessible and secure digital economy, ensuring our users benefit from faster, more secure transactions."

HashKey Global opened the TRX/USDT spot trading pair on November 6, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of TRX are open starting on November 6, 2024, at 08:00 (UTC). This addition enhances trading options for our users, providing greater flexibility and contributing to HashKey Global's overall growth and liquidity.

Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

"We are excited about HashKey's integration with the TRON network. As a leading exchange, HashKey brings significant opportunities to expand TRON's global reach and accessibility. HashKey's support for TRC-20 USDT and TRX enhances the TRON ecosystem and supports the broader adoption of blockchain technology globally. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on making crypto more accessible to users worldwide."

The inclusion of TRC-20 USDT and TRX on HashKey Global highlights TRON's expanding international reach and HashKey Global's dedication to offering reliable and innovative digital asset services as a leading exchange. The integration with the TRON network enhances HashKey Global's platform, offering users more comprehensive trading options.

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is the flagship digital asset exchange under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide, and becomes one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in 2024. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority providing mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts, leverage, etc.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services, boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of November 2024, it has over 270 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8.8 billion total transactions, and over $16 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

