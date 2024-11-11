PINGPONG is thrilled to introduce its Compute Resource Exchange, the first on-chain platform where users can access, trade, and invest in structured financial products backed by real compute resources.

Why Trade Compute Resources?

With the rapid advancement of technology, compute resources have become the backbone of many modern applications, evolving into essential commodities in everyday life. This is where PINGPONG’s Compute Resource Exchange steps in—enabling effortless investment in compute-backed assets and creating diverse avenues for returns.

Introducing PINGPONG’s Compute Resource Exchange

PINGPONG is the world’s first compute resource exchange, transforming compute resources into liquid, tradable assets.

PINGPONG Multi-Mining App: Turning Your Laptops into Passive Income

Following the successful launch of Grass, many users received airdrops valued at over $500 simply by allocating their unused bandwidth, more users are now inclined to contribute their computing resources to decentralized networks and earn passive income. The PINGPONG Multi-Mining App allows users to effortlessly leverage idle compute resources to mine across 13+ decentralized networks in parallel, including popular projects such as Grass, DAWN, Nodepay, Blockmesh, 0G, Hemi, Soneium, Nesa, Titan, etc., with more projects being regularly integrated.

PINGPONG Compute Resources Exchange: Standardizing and Trading Compute Resources

PINGPONG pioneers an on-chain compute-verification system and an on-chain clearing protocol to commodify compute resources, allowing issuers to list and trade any compute-based structured financial products on PINGPONG. This infrastructure transforms compute resources into assets that can be freely traded, much like traditional commodities.

First Asset Launch: Mining-Backed Yield-Enhanced On-Chain Forwards

Our initial offering features mining-backed, yield-enhanced on-chain $ATH forward contracts. These forward contracts let users acquire tokens, like $ATH, at a 10% or 20% discount from the current spot price, with delivery set for 90 or 180 days. See the figures below for potential competitive returns.

The forward contracts on PINGPONG allow buyers to secure a position with similar effects to a slightly leveraged long position without requiring collateral. This guarantees an entry at a 10%-20% discount from current market spot price, amplifying potential gains. Unlike standard exchange bids, these tokens come directly from mining rewards, ensuring a lower-than-market entry. Given $ATH’s current position at historical lows, this asset provides an attractive, risk-managed entry point for yield-focused investors.

What’s next?

Expanding Product Offerings: List more compute-resource-based structured products on PINGPONG, backed by its on-chain clearing system.

Establishing Secondary Markets: Develop secondary markets for both liquid and relatively illiquid structured products, further enhancing asset liquidity and tradability.

About PINGPONG

Our Products:

PINGPONG Multi-Mining App: Use idle compute resources to mine across 13+ decentralized networks effortlessly. PINGPONG Compute Resource Exchange: An exchange that specializes in offering compute-backed financial products.

