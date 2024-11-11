Zug, Switzerland, November 11th, 2024, Chainwire – Proven-at-Scale Technology Enhances Security, Privacy, Compliance and Incentives for Global Digital Finance Virtual Assets Lab, AG (VAL.com) is pleased to announce the launch of its next-generation stablecoin management and wallet platform. Designed to advance digital finance, this platform offers secure, compliant, and customizable solutions for users, blockchain networks, exchanges, institutions and governments

Virtual Assets Lab’s technology has already been proven-at-scale with over $100 billion in managed transactions and more than one million mobile app installations across 180+ countries, achieving an average rating of 4.5+.

Introducing “1Currencies”

Launching symbolically on 11/11, Virtual Assets Lab (VAL.com) is excited to debut our flagship stablecoin line, “1Currencies” – a comprehensive suite of G10 currencies beginning with 1USD. With over 99% of stablecoin transactions in USD, 1USD ensures compliance and security, while offering cutting-edge features and attractive economics.

“Our vision with 1Currencies is to bring compliance, security, transparency and shared economics to stablecoins, starting with the world’s most widely used currency,” said Bill Wolf, Co-Founder of Virtual Assets Lab and former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Credit Suisse. “1USD is just the beginning – each currency in the 1Currencies suite will empower users with better economics and seamless interoperability across the financial landscape.”

1USD is coming to centralized exchanges globally in 2025.

Introducing “VAL Mobile App”

With the new VAL app, users gain a streamlined way to create and manage wallets, access stablecoins, and establish self-sovereign IDs (SSIs) backed by verified credentials, enhancing security and privacy. The app supports interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), exclusive marketplace offerings, and provides free hack monitoring for user assurance. Designed to bring Web3 capabilities to everyday users, the VAL app promotes greater control and confidence in digital finance.

Virtual Assets Lab’s key benefits

Proven-at-Scale: Virtual Assets Lab’s stablecoin management system has successfully handled over $100 billion in transactions and VAL’s mobile app has achieved over one million installs from users in more than 180 countries, with an average rating of 4.5+.

Flexible Pricing with Shared Economics: Virtual Assets Lab offer flexible pricing models, lower startup costs, and yield-sharing options, making VAL an ideal partner for Layer 1 blockchain networks and exchanges seeking cost-effective stablecoin solutions.

Support for G10 Currencies: Virtual Assets Lab's platform supports multiple fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD, SEK, and NOK, facilitating global adoption and accessibility.

Chain-Agnostic and Exchange-Neutral Design: Virtual Assets Lab's stablecoins are compatible with various blockchain networks and exchanges, providing flexibility and promoting financial inclusion.

Highly Customizable & Easy to Integrate: Virtual Assets Lab's cutting-edge platform is highly customizable, easy to integrate and offers robust support services, enabling more efficient onboarding and ongoing management.

Virtual Assets Lab’s Trust Layer

Compliant & Licensed: Virtual Assets Lab are licensed and registered across various jurisdictions including; VQF (Switzerland ), EMI* (Europe ), VASP (Europe) & AUSTRAC (Australia).

Secure and privacy-first: Virtual Assets Lab's stablecoin platform is partnered with trusted custodians and utilizes secure back-end cross chain transferability and high security. Virtual Assets Lab's mobile app wallet technology is SOC II compliant and leverages self-sovereign identity (SSI) and reusable, verified credentials (VCs) for added security and privacy.

Transparent: Virtual Assets Lab offers full transparency by publishing third party, real-time attestations, legally attesting to the balances held backing "1USD" cross-referenced against " 1USD" balances on chain.

About Virtual Assets Lab (VAL.com)

Virtual Assets Lab (VAL.com) is a digital finance infrastructure provider specializing in stablecoin management and wallet solutions. With a team of seasoned professionals experienced in web3 and crypto projects, leading consumer and enterprise technology, finance, and compliance, VAL is dedicated to supporting the global transition to digital finance.

For Media Inquiries:

Virtual Assets Lab Team / hello@val.com