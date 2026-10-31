Binance hack exceeds the next nine largest crypto exploits combined. Source: Glassnode
By comparison, following the Bybit hack in 2025, Bitcoin fell roughly 5% from nearly $100,000 to around $95,000 amid the breach and broader market volatility, according to a Bitfinex market report.
Anchorage Digital data cited by CNBC put Bitcoin’s average decline in the first 24 hours after previous crypto exchange exploits at 8.3%.
Blockaid CEO Ido Ben-Natan said the attackers appeared to have compromised Binance’s transaction signing process. Binance said Friday that it had found no evidence of leaked wallet private keys, though its investigation remained ongoing.
Blockaid’s analysis identified an Ethereum transaction containing 50 signed authorizations covering different transaction counts. A matching authorization allowed attacker-controlled code to operate through the wallet. Ben-Natan argued that checks before signing could have blocked the malicious authorization.
Magazine: Tampered Ledger reported in Singapore a month before news broke: Asia Express