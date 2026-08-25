Bitcoin Bull Score Index. CryptoQuant report
Related: Bitcoin ETFs add $338M as six-day inflow streak hits $2.26B
Despite the bullish signals, CryptoQuant warned that the rally may be overheated in the short term, pointing to rising trader profits, heavy profit-taking by whales and a spike in Bitcoin deposits to exchanges.
Traders’ unrealized profit margins have climbed to 20.5%, their highest since June 2025. CryptoQuant noted that Bitcoin fell about 30% after the metric reached 19% in early May, when BTC was trading near $82,000.
Short-term holder whales realized about $1.2 billion in profits between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, including a record $614 million on Aug. 20, as Bitcoin traded near $78,000 to $79,000, according to the report.
Bitcoin exchange inflows also climbed to roughly 53,000 BTC, their highest since June, signaling that more coins are moving onto trading platforms where they could be sold.
Magazine: Korean bank taps Ripple for payments, Pakistan opens crypto licensing: Asia Express